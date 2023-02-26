Dr Disrespect Breaks Character After Player Insults His Mom

Dr Disrespect broke character after a player insulted his mom on Call of Duty. Call of Duty is known for its toxicity, despite Activision's desires to shed that reputation. The publisher has tried to be more strict on banning players who are known for being overly toxic or hateful in-game, but it's impossible to stop all of it. Dr Disrespect, while still being very loving to his fans, has also cultivated an audience for being very hyper and toxic in a way that's more of a performance than to be legitimately mean to anyone. However, the Doc got a taste of his own medicine during a recent live stream.

Dr Disrespect was playing a round of Call of Duty on stream and was having a pretty decent time. However, things got derailed when one of the random players in the lobby called his mom a bi**ch (via GamingBible). It's a fairly common thing to hear people talking down about your mother in a video game, especially in Call of Duty, but for whatever reason, that's all it took for Doc to break character. He admitted that was the one that got him and laughed at the remark, but quickly brushed it off and moved on. Dr Disrespect has been around long enough that he has seen a lot and heard a lot that it seems unlikely that much can actually faze him. He's been shot at, kicked off of Twitch, and much more, so he's built up a pretty major tolerance to adversity.

Dr Disrespect has largely steered clear of controversy in recent years after having a pretty swift stream of them a few years ago. Dr Disrespect ran into some trouble when he filmed in the bathrooms at E3 2019, he spread some pretty dangerous COVID conspiracy theories, and much more. However, he has largely reformed his reputation and is now developing a new FPS which he hopes will rival Call of Duty.

