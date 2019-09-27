Dr Disrespect Blames Cowardly PUBG Players for Ruining the Game

Popular Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect doesn’t like campers. Most people know this, but apparently there’s plenty of PUBG players who either don’t know this or don’t care, and they continue to be the bane of existence to the Two-Time. During a recent stream, Dr Disrespect explained what’s ruining the popular battle-royale game. It’s not janky mechanics, bugs, or a lack of new content, it’s cowardly players. In fact, the Two-Time claims it has gotten so bad that he needs to take another break from the game, because certain players are ruining the experience for him and causing him to be bored out of his mind.

“You’re boring me to death. You’re not playing video games. From yesterday to today, I have yet to die to someone legitimately,” explained the streamer during a tirade about the game. “That’s a fact. It’s plain and simple. I don’t lose the one-on-ones. I don’t. I can’t remember the last time I lost a 1 vs 1. It just doesn’t happen.

“We die by the p*****s behind the tress, hiding in the interior of the buildings. Every f*****g time. Every time we play the game, that’s who we die to. The p*****s. I’m sick and tired of them getting away with it. How are they getting away with it?”

The streamer continues noting that players that use this type of strategy are the “worst players,” yet they continue to get by using the tactic, much to his annoyance. Below, you can watch the whole tirade for yourself. Of course, there’s a slab of explicit language, so, if you’re at work, plug those headphones in.

As you may know, camping and stealth tactics are very common in PUBG compared to some other battle royale games. Some people view it as strategy, but there’s also plenty of people — including Dr Disrespect — who clearly don’t respect the playstyle at all.

PUBG is available for mobile devices, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here. Meanwhile, for more videos, content, and angry rants from Dr Disrespect, here’s your link.