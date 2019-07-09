Dr. Mario World Is Now Available a Day Early

Nintendo’s new Dr. Mario World mobile game was scheduled to be released on July 10th, but it’s now been made available early for some depending on what device you’re using. The game has listings in both he iOS and Android marketplaces, but only iOS devices can access the game at the time of publication. If you pre-ordered the free game on those devices, you should now have it downloaded, though it looks like Android users will have to wait a bit longer.

If you’ve played other mobile games like Candy Crush Saga or its variants, you’ll start out with at least a general understanding of how Dr. Mario World works. Your goal as Dr. Mario is to send different colored capsules onto a board in an attempt to get rid of all the viruses that are afflicting the play area. These capsules take up two spaces instead of just one and can be rotated to target different obstacles and colors. Once you match three of a kind together, the obstacles will disappear so that you can target other pieces to clear the board of viruses.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Take your time, because each puzzling configuration of viruses must be cleared using a limited number of capsules,” Nintendo said about the new Dr. Mario World game. “Keep calm to plan your approach, and you’ll rid the Dr. Mario’s world of viruses in no time.”

Dr. Mario is joined by other characters like Dr. Peach, Dr. Bowser, and assistants that include Goomba, Koopa Troopa, and Buzzy Beetle. These doctors and their assistants can be combined to form different combos, and you’ll see some of these in the versus mode. The video above shows off both of these modes.+

Blue: “Here is the third video. Don’t overlook your assistants! They complement doctors in different ways, so think carefully and find a suitable combination!”#DrMarioWorld pic.twitter.com/lDosOubkCu — Dr. Mario World (@Drmarioworld_EN) July 8, 2019

Like other mobile games, players can assist one another by sending and receiving hearts that give them more stamina when they’re playing in the traditional stage mode. In the versus mode, you can go up against another player by trying to clear more viruses quicker than the other player. The combo of doctor and assistant that you use matters in both modes, so expect to see breakdowns of which combinations are best once players spend some more time with the game.

Dr. Mario World is currently out for iOS devices, though the Android marketplace still shows it as a game you can only pre-register for. If it doesn’t release early there, expect it to be out for all devices on July 10th.