EA and BioWare Give Dragon Age Fans New Update

It’s been roughly two years since the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which has seemingly terminated the series due to the combination of its poor reception and poor sales, following a lengthy and expensive development. For now, BioWare survives and is working on a new Mass Effect game, which should get some type of update on November 7. In the meantime, it’s Dragon Age with a new update, but a different type of update.

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BioWare and EA still aren’t talking about the series and what’s next, if anything. What the pair has done is release a new update for Dragon Age: Inquisition, the predecessor to Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which, unlike Veilguard, was both a critical and commercial hit. It’s also 12 years old. Obviously, BioWare isn’t doing anything new with it, but it has updated the game’s Steam Deck support. Previously, the game’s Steam page listed Steam Deck support as “Unsupported.” Now, it’s listed as “Playable.” Unfortunately, it’s not Steam Deck Verified, and this probably won’t ever change at this point unless it gets some type of re-release.

As Steam Deck HQ reports, the game previously did not run with Proton, but this has been fixed. Meanwhile, there are still some lingering issues, according to Valve. For example, Valve notes that in-game text is too small, which hinders the experience of the RPG on the handheld greatly because it’s both a very long game and a game with lots of text. Additionally, the incorrect controller icons are sometimes presented.

Dragon Age: Inquisition in 2026

Does Dragon Age: Inquisition hold up in 2026? Yeah, it does, as many reviewers, such as MrHulthen, note. There is certainly some dank and some outdated design, but the latter has always been an issue. The game lives and dies on its story, its characters, its world, its lore, and generally its writing. And it still excels in these areas. That hasn’t changed.

That said, what does retrospectively weaken it is Dragon Age: The Veilguard, because to get the full story that Dragon Age: Inquisition ultimately sets up through its ending and DLC, you ned to play Dragon Age: The Veilguard. And Dragon Age: The Veilguard isn’t very good. It’s not good at all, in fact. It does make good on some of the narrative threads, but you have to push through lots of mediocre content to get there.

For those on Steam Deck, though, this is a nice update, especially since it teases the possibility of the game eventually fixing some lingering issues and becoming Steam Deck Verified. This is assuming rumblings that BioWare is in danger of being closed or repurposed don’t have any validity to them. If BioWare continues as is, you have to imagine this new Mass Effect will be make-or-break for it.