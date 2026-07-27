Dragon Age Might Very Well Be Dead at BioWare, According to New Report

Dragon Age, the iconic RPG series from developer BioWare, sounds like it could essentially be dead at Electronic Arts. Upon the launch of Dragon Age: The Veilguard back in 2024, the latest entry in the series ended up being a commercial failure. Since then, BioWare has pivoted to working on the next entry in the Mass Effect series, which will seemingly serve as a sequel to Mass Effect 3. And while many fans are excited about this project, it seems like The Veilguard could have more or less put Dragon Age as a franchise on ice for good.

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Speaking to FRVR, former BioWare producer Mark Darrah indicated that there’s a very low chance a new Dragon Age game happens any time soon. Darrah said based on what he knows, almost no one internally at BioWare would push to get a Dragon Age game greenlit at this point in time. And while another EA studio could look to do something with the IP, Darrah said that those who shepherd the Dragon Age franchise within BioWare would likely try to kill off any pitches from outside of the company if they were to come forward. Because of this, it’s highly unlikely that anything associated with Dragon Age will happen in the years to come, if ever.

“I have no concept of who could, would, possibly pitch that at EA,” Darrah said. “EA owns a frightening number of IPs that are dormant. […] What I’ve heard is if you go and decide you’re going to make a [game based on an IP], the instant you’re about to start, suddenly like three different people who think they control it come out of the woodwork and essentially like rip you apart and chew you up and spit you out.”

“The problem is I don’t know who at BioWare would pitch a Dragon Age,” Darrah continued. “So the other option is somebody else within the EA organization decides they’re gonna pitch a Dragon Age and, what I expect would happen if they try to do that, is somebody at BioWare would essentially become one of those people jumping under the vents to rip that person apart. I suspect that it wouldn’t happen for a variety of reasons.”

Even if a new Dragon Age project were pitched by BioWare or another studio, it’s hard to see a situation in which executives at EA would greenlight the game. Given how dismal the critical and commercial reception to Dragon Age: The Veilguard was, a new installment in the series would likely have to be much different from what was seen before to get those in charge at EA to give the franchise another shot. Because of this, the Dragon Age series as fans have come to know it for nearly 20 years is likely dead, and doesn’t seem to have any chance to return soon.

As for BioWare’s new Mass Effect game, a launch window for the title has yet to be provided. The project was first announced all the way back in 2020, with BioWare typically providing new info about the game annually. So far in 2026, we have yet to hear anything substantial about this new Mass Effect project, but once we learn more, we’ll be sure to share that info with you here on ComicBook.