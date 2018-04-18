Bandai Namco Teases Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC

Bandai Namco is toying with Dragon Ball FighterZ players by teasing the game’s next DLC with some cryptic messages.

The publisher is no stranger to interacting with players on Twitter, and in some of its latest tweets, Bandai Namco shared some gifs and screenshots made to look like some internal communications within Bandai Namco. The messages mentioned teasing the new DLC, but not the one that recently released and brought Bardock and Broly to Dragon Ball FighterZ. Instead, Bandai Namco has moved on to the next DLC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The follow up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/czg55weyE8 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 18, 2018

Her: he’s probably thinking about other girls… Him: I wonder what the next FighterZ DLC will be? pic.twitter.com/mbHoW2m5i9 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 18, 2018

The tweets don’t give players much to go off of, but it’s clear that Bandai Namco is having fun messing with players who want to know more about the DLC characters.

The gifs of Kid Buu and Frieza are the only real detail that players could hope to get any information from, but what’s confusing about those is that the two characters are already in the game. Kid Buu is a fully playable character while Frieza is also one of the staple fighters. You can tell from Frieza’s armor in the gif that it’s an older version of the villain despite what the gold glow may suggest. After seeing that, some players thought that the next DLC may have something to do with Cooler, a Dragon Ball Z character that’s been mentioned in the past as potential DLC addition.

Of course, it’s entirely possible that the gifs in Bandai Namco’s Twitter video don’t actually have anything to do with the DLC characters at all. When asked for more details by players wanting to know where the teaser is, Bandai Namco responded to say that these tweets are the teaser, so they could just be hyping players up for the next DLC without spoiling which characters will be included.

This is far from the first time that Bandai Namco has teased DLC as well. Prior to the release of Bardock and Broly that were made available at the same time, Bandai Namco tweeted several teaser videos and images that included “dropped” trailers and secrets hidden within the vault. The actual trailers for the fighters came not long after the teasers though, so players hopefully won’t have to wait much longer until the game’s second DLC release is revealed.