Fortnite Survey Hints at a Change That Could Save Players a Lot of Money

Over the last several years, Fortnite has become one of the most popular games on the market. To keep that hype high, developer Epic Games has continued to iterate on its offerings. Most notably, that took the form of the team adding new game modes like LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite Festival late last year. With all of those new game modes dropping in Fortnite, the team has also added new battle passes for each of them to monetize the free-to-play game. With three passes between the modes, that gets very expensive, very quickly. There might be some hope for Fortnite players hoping to save some money if a recent survey is to be believed.

Fortnite Survey Hints at Big Battle Pass Changes

The new survey was spotted by ShiinaBR on Twitter. The account is well-known as a solid source of Fortnite leaks, so you can trust that this survey is going out to players even if you haven't seen it. It's worth noting that this isn't a leak. The survey is out there. Even though it's a leaker posting it, you don't need to take this with a grain of salt like you normally would from an account like this. It's legitimate.

However, this is only a survey question. It doesn't mean that Epic is going to make a change to its plans. That said, the survey question that's gone under the microscope is asking players if they think all Game Passes should fall under the Fortnite Crew subscription. If this is enacted, that would mean players who use Fortnite Crew would get access to the Fortnite Battle Royale Battle Pass, LEGO Fortnite Pass, and Fortnite Festival Pass all for the price of their Fortnite Crew sub.

Currently, Fortnite Crew costs players $11.99 every month. For reference, the Chapter 5, Season 2 Battle Pass costs $7.99. If the prices of Fortnite Crew don't change, players would get every pass at a greatly reduced rate. Of course, Epic will likely want to raise prices slightly, but even if it goes up to $14.99, that's not a bad deal for hardcore Fortnite players.

Without knowing if Epic would change the price on Fortnite Crew, it's impossible to say exactly how much players would save if the team decides to make this change, but it does have the potential to be substantial. Either way, most players seem excited by the idea of this change, so hopefully, it's something Epic decides to move forward with. For now, we'll have to wait for the team to announce something official.

Unfortunately, Epic won't have this in place for the new Star Wars content. There is a ton of new stuff coming in that crossover and players are very concerned about how much all that will cost if they want to pick it up. Of course, that event might not be included, but if the price for Battle Passes comes down, Fortnite players might be more willing to spend on events like this new Star Wars content.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.