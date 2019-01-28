‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Second Season Details Emerge, Including Price

Yesterday, Dragon Ball FighterZ fans were treated with some great news, as Bandai Namco officially confirmed a second season of content for the hit fighting game, set to kick off in a few days. It'll begin with two fighters right out of the gate, including fan favorites Jiren and Videl, along with alternative versions of Gogeta and Broly to follow.

Today, the publisher revealed details about what fans can expect from the pass, as well as its pricing.

The good news is that the pass itself won't be expensive as the first season was. Fans can pick up the second season pass for just $24.99, which will be available across all platforms. If they prefer, they can just buy characters individually for $4.99, should they not be in the mood to add everyone to the roster.

While Jiren and Videl are confirmed to arrive on the 31st, the SSGSS Gogeta and Dragon Ball Super Broly haven't been dated just yet. They're simply "on the way," though they're likely to arrive sometime this spring.

That leaves two spots open in the forthcoming season pass, unless Broly and Gogeta don't count in those slots. If that's the case, then we have four.

But whoever comes, fresh blood is coming to FighterZ, and that's something fans will savor. As for when the remaining characters will be revealed, we'll likely find out over the next few weeks, even though the publisher hasn't revealed its tournament schedule for FighterZ just yet. We do know something's happening very soon, though.

We've included the trailer above once again so you can see just how well Jiren and Videl play. As you can see, she's got a little help from her mystery husband, while Jiren is more than able to handle his own against his adversaries. And, of course, we know how powerful Gogeta and Broly already are, so no question their secondary versions will be equally so.

We'll let you know as soon as the other fighters are confirmed, as well as who else is confirmed for the roster. But, yeah, things are going to get pretty wild in just a few days' time.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

How hyped are you for the next season of content in FighterZ? Reach out to me on Twitter at @TheDCD!