Dragon Ball: The Breakers Adds Broly and More in Season 4

The new season of Dragon Ball: The Breakers was detailed this week with some big names from across the Dragon Ball universe to look forward to in Season 4. Much of the content detailed this week is centered around the movie Dragon Ball Super: Broly with Broly himself headlining the new season as the game's next Raider who powers up over the course of a match. Opposite of Broly will be others featured in the movie like Cheelai and Lemo, and we'll see Goku and Vegeta reach their Super Saiyan God forms via new Transpheres that'll be available next season.

All of this and more was detailed this week in a presentation about the fourth season of the game and its one-year anniversary that's coming soon. The trailer for Season 4 that showcased all of the new additions can be found below:

Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 4

Like other Raiders, Broly will start out at one power level and will progressively get stronger as the game goes on. He'll be in his base form first, the one with black hair, before transforming into a Super Saiyan. His final form is the Legendary Super Saiyan where he ditches his shirt and his hair turns green.

On the side of the survivors will be Cheelai and Lemo, Broly's buddies from Dragon Ball Super: Broly who Goku and Vegeta first encounter when they meet Broly. The Snow Gear version of Bulma will be available as a skin with all three of those able to be acquired via TP Tokens while Hercule (sometimes known as Mr. Satan) will be available via the Dragon Tier progression system.

The rest of the contents planned for Season 4 are as follows as well as some items for the game's first anniversary that are available right now.

New Transpheres (Available via Spirit Siphon)

Goku (Super Saiyan God)

Vegeta (Super Saiyan God)

New Map (Available via free update)

Dangerous Ground

1st Anniversary Items

1st Anniversary T-Shirt in over 20 colors

Stams (1st Anniversary Version)

New Customizable Items (Available via in-game shop)

Gogeta's Metamoran Outfit 1

Bubbles Plush

Goku's Yardrat Outfit

Two-Person Rock-Paper-Scissors Emote

Frieza's Pod Vehicle Skin

Whenever Broly is added to the game in the next couple of days, he'll be the sixth core Raider to be in the game. The others before him include Cell, Frieza, Spopovich (later Majin Buu), the Saibaman (eventually Vegeta's Great Ape form), and the Ginyu Force. Broly will be more like Cell and Frieza in that his Raider forms are all contained within one line of transformations instead of being spread out amongst different characters.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 4 is scheduled to begin on November 1st, but you can get the anniversary items right now.