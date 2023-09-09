Dumb Money, GameStop Stock Movie, Premieres to Rave Reviews

Sony Pictures is getting ready to release its next big film, and it just so happens to be about the GameStop stock scenario that went viral a few years back. From everything we've seen in the trailer, Dumb Money looks like it will do the historic moment justice, and fans are excited to see what will happen. Dumb Money will star Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Ramos, America Ferrara and so many other notable actors that will bring the iconic GameStop stock short story to life. The first reviews for Dumb Money have been released, and it has been getting significant praise from critics.

Rotten Tomatoes has released an early critic score on their site, and Dumb Money is currently sitting at 17 reviews with an 88% fresh. This means that fifteen critics gave the film a good review while two gave it a mixed to negative reaction. If this holds, the film will soon reach the coveted Certified Fresh rating on the review aggregation service. Whatever the case, Dumb Money will be released next month, and the whole world can judge it for themselves.

What is Dumb Money About?

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

"Dumb Money is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (yes, the mall video game store) into the world's hottest company. In the middle of everything is regular guy Keith Gill (Paul Dano), who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it. When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich – until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down. Dumb Money also stars Pete Davidson, Vincent D'Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley and Seth Rogen. Directed by Craig Gillespie, written by Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo, based on the book The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Dumb Money as we learn it!

What do you think about the reviews for Dumb Money? Are you excited to see the movie when it arrives in theaters? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!