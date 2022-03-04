GameStop Stock Movie Reportedly Casts Marvel, The Batman Actors and More

A new movie about the GameStop meme stock craze in 2021 known as Dumb Money has reportedly lined up a massive A-list cast comprised of actors from Marvel, The Batman, and other huge projects. For those who somehow missed it, at the start of 2021, GameStop's stock was trading at relatively normal levels following the release of the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, it was around $20 – $30, with the occasional big spike that caught some attention. However, at the end of January 2021, the stock jumped into the hundreds of dollars almost over night, reaching over $350 per share. A lot of people got extremely rich off of this and it even caused other stocks, dubbed "meme stocks", to skyrocket as well. The movement in the stock was largely driven by Reddit users and although the stock became exceptionally volatile, even borderline cratering a few times, it became one of the biggest stories of the year.

As such, Hollywood has been trying to find a way to adapt the story for the big screen. Previously at MGM, Black Bear Pictures will produce an adaptation of Ben Mezrich's The Antisocial Network with Cruella and I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie at the helm. According to Deadline, Gillespie has already lined up an incredible cast with the likes of Seth Rogen, Pete Davidson, Paul Dano, and Sebastian Stan. Dumb Money will reunite Rogen, Stan, and Gillespie after their work on Hulu's Pam & Tommy mini-series. The film is reportedly gearing up to begin filming in October, meaning a release in time for 2023's award season isn't completely out of the question, though that's pure speculation.

Films like The Big Short, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Social Network were all major darlings at the Oscars and this story has elements of all of those. If done right, this could be a huge hit. It's clear the team behind the film has confidence in what it's making as it has managed to wrangle up some of the biggest stars in Hollywood on the heels of some of their biggest projects of their careers.

