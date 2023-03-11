GameStop Stock Movie Starring Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and More Gets Release Date

A new star-studded movie centered around the GameStop stock debacle has a release date. Back in 2021, a lot of people got very, very rich (and very, very broke) thanks to the GameStop stock. The company has been in a pretty bad state for the last decade as more players have begun buying their games digitally or just having their copies shipped to their door via Amazon. The retailer has made efforts to offset this by selling more geek-y items, but it hasn't been totally successful. The company has had massive layoffs in recent years and shuttered some stores, yet somehow, some way, Reddit users were able to pump up the stock from its very small share price to the hundreds. Those who sold in time made off with a pretty penny, but those who didn't lost a lot of money as well. The whole thing sparked a major domino effect in the finance world and even saw politicians/regulators stepping in to investigate the matter.

Due to the dramatic nature of the whole thing, Hollywood began rushing to make a movie about the whole thing. A new movie titled Dumb Money starring major stars like Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Nick Offerman, and many others is on the way and it finally has a release date. Dumb Money's new release date is part of Sony's 2023 slate and will see the movie released on October 20th, 2023 (via Deadline). With that said, we'll likely see the first trailer for the film probably closer to this summer, which means it will probably be front and center ahead of screenings of big blockbuster films in the next few months.

As of right now, we haven't even seen a single image from the movie. It's unclear exactly what the tone of the movie will be, but some have suggested it could be like a new version of David Fincher's The Social Network. The author of the books that inspired that movie also wrote the book that inspired Dumb Money, so those influences may be very much in the DNA of this film.

Dumb Money will release on October 20th. Are you interested in the film? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.