Embrace Cosmic Madness With These ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Subclasses

A new homebrew supplement contains four subclasses for players touched by cosmic madness in Dungeons & Dragons. Earlier this week, Miłosz Gawęcki released Those Lost in Darkness, a new homebrew D&D supplement, on the DMs Guild. Those Lost in Darkness provides some dark character options for players who want to create characters permanently affected by the Far Realm, a plane of existence filled with horrifying Lovecraftian terrors. Whether its growing additional limbs or eyes or having one’s magic corrupted by decay, these subclasses are totally unlike anything else seen in D&D and are perfect for players that want to play a dark or villainous character.

Those Lost in Darkness contains new subclasses for the Barbarian, Cleric, Druid, and Rogue. The Barbarian Path of the Meatshaper causes Barbarians to undergo a slow transformation, gaining different deformations as they slowly morph into an aberration. While these extra limbs or eyes have their benefits, they come with permanent penalties to Charisma checks, as average people become unsettled by the Barbarian’s inhuman appearance. The Cosmic Domain is reserved for clerics who worship one of the Great Old Ones, gaining the ability to infect others with madness at the cost of becoming mad themselves. The Circle of the Blot grants druids the ability to decay their surroundings, transforming it into a vile mucus that can attack or even kill enemies. Far Lurkers are rogues that can wield the unstable energies of the Far Realm, dealing extra damage to both themselves and their enemies.



I liked that Those Lost in Darkness grants both extra boons and drawbacks with each subclass. While powerful, players should remember that characters that adopt one of these subclasses are unstable and should roleplay accordingly. This is a fun supplement but DMs might want to be cautious if it falls into the hand of a powergaming type of player.

Those Lost in Darkness is available on the DMs Guild for $2.95.

