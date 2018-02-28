‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Reveals Three Horrifying Monsters from Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes

Dungeons & Dragons has revealed three of the monsters waiting to terrorize players in their next publication.

Later this year, Dungeons & Dragons will release Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes, a new publication focusing on the conflicts of the D&D multiverse. The new book is filled with new lore and playable characters, along with a bunch of horrific monsters that can be added to any D&D campaign.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In this month’s digital Dragon+ magazine, Wizards of the Coast previewed three of the new monsters that will appear in Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes, and they should all be familiar to longtime D&D fans. The magazine confirmed that Geryon, maruts, and astral dreadnaughts will all have entries in the next book.

Geryon is the oldest of the three monsters previewed in Dragon+, having first appeared in the game’s original Monster Manual way back in 1977. Geryon was originally a Duke of Hell, one of the devilish rulers of the infernal planes. However, Asmodeus banished him from his position after conquering Hell, leaving him to become a deposed and bitter mercenary for hire.

Geryon is based on a devil that first appeared in Dante’s Inferno by the same name, and the two share a similar appearance. Geryon has a handsome human face but a beefy and hairy bear-like chest. His torso is serpentine in appearance and ends with a venomous stinger. He also carries a special horn that can be used to summon minotaurs.

Maruts are a type of robotic construct known as an “Inevitable” that monitor and enforce cosmic contracts. Basically, maruts and other Inevitables exist to make sure that powerful magic users don’t upset the laws of nature too radically. Maruts target those who attempt to avoid death or achieve some form of immortality. Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes redesigns maruts as giant walking suits of armor etched with arcane marks with a giant eye embedded in place of its head.

While Geryon and maruts are both scary, players should really try to avoid the astral dreadnaught. The astral dreadnaught first appeared in the original Manual of the Planes published in 1987 and has graced the cover of several other D&D books. As its name suggests, the astral dreadnaught lurks on the Astral Plane, waiting to eat whatever comes in its path. The creature is 50 feet tall with a single eye and a body that extends into a long tail that stretches on for an impossible difference. Not only is the astral dreadnaught terrifying to look at, it also creates a anti-magic cone in front of it that negates all magical attacks from its prey.

All three of these creatures can be found in Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes, which will be released on May 29th and will cost $49.99.