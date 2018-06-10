New ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Book is Tearing Up Non-Fiction Bestseller Lists

Dungeons & Dragons’ newest book is a big hit, although some bestseller lists are confused how to classify the new book.

Last month, Dungeons & Dragons released its newest publication: Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes. The new book is billed as a look at some of the great conflicts that make up the D&D multiverse, with chapters detailing the Blood War between demons and devils, the conflict between the otherworldly githzerai and githyanki, and a chapter about the fight between dwarfs and their psionically powered duergar cousins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With D&D being more popular now than it’s ever been in its 43 year old history, it’s not exactly a surprise that Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes is appearing on bestseller lists, especially now that it’s available for sale on Amazon and other book retailers. (Game stores got their copies of the book a few weeks ago.) However, a few bestseller lists seem a bit confused over what Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes is about.

Wow, Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes is a national bestseller! Thank you to everyone who worked on #MToF & those who are enjoying it in their #DnD games! #1 @PublishersWkly – hardcover non-fiction

#1 Wall Street Journal @WSJ – hardcover non-fiction

#8 @USATODAY – overall pic.twitter.com/B6xV52T9Nl — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) June 8, 2018

As you can see by D&D’s tweet above, both Publishers Weekly and the Wall Street Journal have Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes topping their hardcover non-fiction bestseller list. Since D&D books are technically rulebooks for games, the classification makes some sense, although it’s still odd to think that a book about demon lords and halflings could be classified as non-fiction.

This isn’t the first time that D&D books have had some screwy classification on a books list. Earlier this year, several D&D books made Amazon’s list of bestselling health and wellness books. It appears that Amazon has corrected this error, although Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes is currently Amazon’s top book in several fantasy sections and is currently the website’s 55th bestselling site overall.

D&D has several more books coming out later this year, including a two-part adventure set in Waterdeep and a publication about some of the game’s other campaign settings.

You can purchase Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes from your local game store or from Amazon (currently 40% off).

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.