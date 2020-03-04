Dungeons & Dragons Confirms Number of New Subclasses in Mythic Odysseys of Theros

Dungeons & Dragons’ lead rule designer confirmed that its upcoming book will have only two new subclasses. Earlier this week, Dungeons & Dragons officially announced Mythic Odysseys of Theros, a new campaign setting book set in the Magic: The Gathering world of Theros. Theros draws heavy inspiration from Ancient Greece, and the book will provide several new subclasses to help players create characters that properly capture the spirit of that world. Dungeons & Dragons noted that Mythic Odysseys of Theros will contain rules to play as a College of Eloquence Bard or a Oath of Heroism Paladin. While some fans were hoping for more new subclasses, D&D lead rules designer Jeremy Crawford confirmed that those two subclasses would be the only ones featured in the book.

Posting yesterday on Twitter, Crawford noted that the new Paladin Oath is now called the Oath of Glory, a revision from when the subclass appeared in an Unearthed Arcana playtest last year. Crawford also replied to a fan asking whether there were any more subclasses in the book that there were “two subclasses. No more, no less.”

Some fans might be disappointed that other new subclasses won’t be included in Mythic Odysseys of Theros, especially as other publicly playtested subclasses such as the Circle of Stars Druid seemed to fit in nicely with the campaign setting. However, Mythic Odysseys of Theros will have the same number of new subclasses as 2018’s Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica, which was also a crossover between D&D and Magic: The Gathering.

In addition to the new subclasses, Mythic Odysseys of Theros will also have a new type of Mythic Monster class that will challenge even the strongest adventurer, and special supernatural gifts that the gods can bestow on players. Plus, players can also get new magic items pulled straight from Magic: The Gathering and even challenge the god of Theros themselves.

Dungeons & Dragons will release Mythic Odysseys of Theros on June 2nd.