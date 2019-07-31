Wield Light as Magic With New Dungeons & Dragons Homebrew Class

A new Dungeons & Dragons class offers players the chance to wield light and emotion as powerful weapons. Earlier this week, Steve Fidler released a new Prism class for Dungeons & Dragons on the DMs Guild. The Prism class is based around the manipulation of light and emotion, with the ability to project light, cast spells, and even create weapons of light to strike down foes. A Charisma-based class, the Prism uses a pool of Influence to fuel their powers. At Level 1, a player can spend Influence to either attack foes or protect allies. At higher levels, players can also spend influence to shift an ally or opponent’s emotions, giving them both a buff and debuff that varies on the type of emotion.

Like other classes, the Prism comes with three subclasses – the Halo Facet, the Armament Facet, and the Void Facet. The Halo Facet allows players to create a literal halo on their head, which inspires allies and can even be used to temporarily link souls with another ally. The Armament Facet gives players the ability to create weapons of hard light that deal Radiant damage. The Void Facet is focused on the absence of light, with the player bending shadows and creating voids of light that can literally suck the soul out of opponents.

As a comics fan, the Prism class reminded me a bit of the Emotional Spectrum featured in the Green Lantern comics. While emotions don’t correspond to colors like they do in Green Lantern, the class uses the same connections between emotion and light to create an interesting and unique class. The Prism class finds a way to do something new in Dungeons & Dragons, giving players plenty of cool options without using derivatives of existing class or race features.

Players can purchase the Prism Class supplement for $3.99 on the DMs Guild.