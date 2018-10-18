New ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Adventure Offers the Most Dangerous Goldfish Heist of All Time

A new Dungeons & Dragons compatible adventure puts players on the course for a suicide mission involving a goldfish and a mad beholder.

Last month, Dungeons & Dragons published Waterdeep: Dragon Heist, a new adventure for low level adventurers looking to build renown and fortune in the famous City of Splendors. During the course of Dragon Heist, players cross one of four powerful villains that are looking to claim a massive hidden treasure hoard for themselves. One of these villains is the Xanathar, a beholder that runs the most powerful criminal syndicate in Waterdeep.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Xanathar is one of the most famous beholders in the game, as befitting for a monster that somehow took control of a huge criminal enterprise. The beholder was previously featured in Xanathar’s Guide to Everything and provided a running commentary about all the new rules options found in the game. But while Xanathar lords over a massive network of thieves, criminals, and unscrupulous mages, he’s still a beholder…which means he’s xenophobic, paranoid, and considers everyone and everything to be a potential threat.

Xanathar only cares for one thing – his pet goldfish Sylgar. A running joke in adventures that involve Xanathar is that his criminal syndicate continuously replaces Sylgar with a new goldfish whenever it dies and that Sylgar might be the beholder’s one true weakness.

If players run afoul of Xanathar, their only resort might be to steal Xanathar’s goldfish and hold it hostage…which is where “A Tail of Two Fishies” comes in. The mini-adventure, written by Y. Michael Zhang and Richard Gejji, is available on DMs Guild and assumes that a party from Waterdeep: Dragon Heist actually wants to attempt the impossible and steal a mad beholder’s pet goldfish for themselves.

According to a description of the adventure, players can expect to encounter “a talking goldfish, a table-flipping bugbear, a gnome with ichthyophobia, robot beholders, a disco dance floor, a giant slot machine, a book titled ‘Wizardry for Dummies,’ and a chance to steal from a laundry list of magical artifacts out of Xanathar’s personal treasury.”

The adventure is compatible with the Waterdeep: Dragon Heist adventure and contains multiple ways to add the secondary goldfish heist into the main plot of Dragon Heist. Best of all, the adventure is meant to only last five hours, so players should be able to finish it in a session or two.

Dungeons & Dragons seems to enable silly storylines and plans, so DMs should probably plan for their parties to try to steal a goldfish at some point. And if they do, ‘A Tail of Two Fishies’ seems like the perfect way to give players plenty of laughs and an unforgettable heist.

‘A Tale of Two Fishes‘ can be purchased on DMs Guild for $5.99.