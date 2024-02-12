Dungeons & Dragons Announces 2024 Releases, New Monster Manual to Come Out in 2025

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dungeons & Dragons has officially released its 2024 release schedule, with a trio of new Core Rulebooks receiving a staggered release that stretches into 2025. Today, Wizards of the Coast announced its 2024 slate of release for its Dungeons & Dragons tabletop roleplaying game, with the celebratory Vecna: Eve of Ruin campaign adventure kicking things off with a planned release on May 21st. Wizards will also release The Making of Original Dungeons & Dragons: 1970-1977, a new book looking at the creation of the original D&D ruleset in June, followed by the Quests from the Infinite Staircase anthology on July 16. Pre-orders are starting to roll out now here on Amazon.

Starting in fall 2024, Wizards will then turn their attention to the release of the new Core Rulebooks for Fifth Edition, which is intended to "update" existing 5th Edition rules without fully switching editions. The new Player's Handbook will be released on September 17th, followed by the release of the Dungeon Master's Guide on November 12, 2024. Notably, the new Monster Manual won't be released until February 18, 2025, which means we likely won't see a boxed set until next year. Development of the new Core Rulebooks started in 2022 with several public playtests that starter

Other notable announcements include planned cross-collaborations with Converse and Pop-Tarts, along with the D&D Lego set, and vague plans to release a long-touted virtual tabletop system for Dungeons & Dragons sometime in 2024. Additionally, Wizards will also release an excerpt from Descent into the Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth, an upcoming release, to use in tournament-style play at conventions in March. It's unclear whether Descent into the Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth will be a standalone project or part of the Quests from the Infinite Staircase anthology, which updates several classic D&D modules for 5th edition play.