Dungeons & Dragons and Pathfinder Reveal Horrifying New Dragons

Dungeons & Dragons and Pathfinder players will both encounter some gruesome new dragons later this year. Earlier this week, WizKids revealed a new D&D: Icons of the Realm – Spiderdragon figure, revealing a new monster that will appear in the upcoming Vecna: Eve of Ruin adventure. No details were provided about the monster or its role in the upcoming campaign, other than it (appropriately) is a mix of a spider and a dragon. The spiderdragon has eight legs, compound eyes and a chitinous hide, but also has a long serpentine neck like a dragon You can check out the terrifying new creature (which was created by D&D designer Amanda Hamon) down below:

Not to be outdone, Paizo revealed details about its new conspirator dragon, which appears on the cover of the Player Core 2 rulebook. This is a new kind of occult dragon (Paizo is re-working its dragons to move them away from the chromatic/metallic dragon archetypes found in OGL-related material) that specializes in scheming and grand plans. The dragon's head contains a "false face" and specializes in both charm magic and other tactics to manipulate others. One of its more grotesque abilities is that it creates "flesh suit replicas" of others that it can then wear through the help of magic. In a blog post describing the dragon's abilities, the conspirator dragon can erupt from its flesh suit in an "explosive display" to help them flee. Perhaps appropriately, the conspirator's breath weapon is a "choking breath" that can be used as a smokescreen. The conspirator dragon can be found here:

The spiderdragon can be found in Vecna: Eve of Vecna, which will be released in May 2024. The conspirator dragon will likely appear in Pathfinder's upcoming Monster Core rulebook and will also appear on the cover of the Player Core 2 rulebook due out for release starting at Gen Con in August.