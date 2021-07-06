Dungeons & Dragons Teams Up With HarperCollins for Young Adult Novels and Graphic Novels

✖

HarperCollins has announced a new line of Dungeons & Dragons middle grade books, which will include novels, illustrated chapter books, and graphic novels. HarperCollins announced that they have obtained the exclusive rights to publish Dungeons & Dragons middle grade content in partnership with Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast. The new publishing program will launch this fall with the release of Dungeon Academy: No Humans Allowed by Madeleine Roux and artist Tim Probert (pre-orders are live on Amazon now). This will be followed by a Dungeons & Dragons: HarperChapters book series scheduled for release in Winter 2022, followed by a graphic novel series by Molly Knox Ostertag and Xanthe Bouma with the first release planned for Fall 2022.

Dungeon Academy is set in the Forgotten Realms and stars a young girl named Zelli who enters a prestigious academy for monsters while disguised as a minotaur. Zelli eventually sets out on a quest to find out her true lineage, while accompanied by a vegan owlbear, a kobold, and a Mimic. The full description of the book is below:

Welcome to Dungeon Academy, where hundreds of monsters & creatures study vigorously, prepping for the dark world that awaits beyond the dungeon walls. At the Academy, you excel by being the scariest. But young Zelli (who was adopted by Minotaurs as an infant) is the one thing monsters & creatures of the Forgotten Realms fear the most: she's a human! Disguised as an adolescent Minotaur, Zelli keeps to herself, does her work, and becomes "invisible" to everyone at Dungeon Academy. While in History of Horrible Humans class, Zelli learns of the great human adventurer, Allidora Steelstrike, who oddly resembles her. Could Zelli also be – a Steelstrike? Seeking answers to her true lineage, Zelli embarks on a dangerous adventure through a world that holds no place for her. But she won't be alone. A group of monstrous misfits including a vegan Owlbear; a cowardly Kobold; and a shapeshifting Mimic will join young Zelli on her quest for truth. But what they find will change the course of their lives, and who they are, forever.