Get Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Magic Items for Free

Most of the magic items in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves weren't available in the Dungeons & Dragons game until this weekend. This week, Wizards of the Coast released a new digital packet of game rules that include the magic items seen in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The items featured in the "Legendary Magic Items" packet include the Hither-Thither Staff, the Helm of Disjunction, the Horn of Beckoning Death, a Red Wizard Blade and a Tablet of Reawakening. The items are available for free to anyone with a D&D Beyond account.

The magic items in the movie were largely made up with the film, although the Helm of Disjunction's description has a nod to an older edition's spell that likely inspired it. Mordenkainen's disjunction was a spell from 1st, 2nd, and 3.5 Edition that could permanently "disjoin" magic effects and their items into the original material components, cancelling them out completely. The spell was mostly used to destroy magic artifacts, thus making it a favored spell for mage slayers. Previous editions did establish that the spell could be imbued into magic items, so the helm of disjunction has its roots firmly in the game.

The other items basically act the way they do in the movie. The Red Wizard's Blade deals 3d12 necrotic damage on a hit and permanently kills the target, although the tablet of reawakening can counter it. The horn of beckoning death creates a beckoning death effect that kills anyone with 9 or less hit points that sits within an expanding cloud and becomes a zombie under the charge of Szass Tam. Finally, the Hither-Thither Staff can create portals, although it's limited to a maximum of four charges.

D&D Beyond also recently released stat blocks for the various characters in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, allowing them to be used in the game. The monsters, of course, already had statblocks courtesy of the Monster Manual.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is out now.