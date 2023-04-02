Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Surprising Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Are In

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has outdone its box office projections, earning a clear victory over John Wick: Chapter 4 in its second weekend when analysts expected a closer matchup between the Keanu Reeves-led sequel and the film based on the beloved Dungeons & Dragons TTRPG. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves took home $15.3 million on its first day, with $5.6 million in previews, leading to an opening weekend total of $38.5 million. That's a good start, but the Dungeons & Dragons movie still has a way to go if it's to reclaim its reported $150 million budget. John Wick: Chapter 4 will land in second place.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been generally well-received by fans and critics as a fun fantasy adventure that keeps the spirit of the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop experience. ComicBook.com's Christian Hoffer awarded the film a review score of 4-out-of-5. He writes:

"Overall, I enjoyed Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, despite its opening act flaws. It captures a bit of the joy and fun that comes from playing a Dungeons & Dragons game, while being faithful (but not too serious) to the source material. By figuring out that the strength of Dungeons & Dragons isn't the rules of the game or the worlds that support it, but rather the intrinsic fun that comes with getting into fantasy shenanigans with people you like, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is both enjoyable and a true representation of the game itself. "

Rounding out the top five at the box office this weekend is the new addition His Only Son and familiar sequel titles Creed III and Scream VI. The full list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.