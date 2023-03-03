Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Reveals First Trailer

Paramount Pictures has debuted the first trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Attendees at Hall H were the first to get a glimpse at the new trailer, which marks the first time we've gotten an "official" look at the upcoming fantasy blockbuster. The trailer shows off stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis and Justice Smith as a ragtag group of thieves. Based on the trailer, it appears that the group accidentally helps a Red Wizard of Thay come into possession of an artifact and they decide to get it back. Several iconic Dungeons & Dragons monsters appear in the trailer, including a gelatinous cube, a mimic, an owlbear, a displacer beast, and a black dragon. You can check out the full trailer below:

Who needs heroes when you have thieves? Watch the NEW trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and get ready to see it in theatres March 2023. #DnDMovie pic.twitter.com/QcKptU2FMJ — DnDMovie (@DnDMovie) July 21, 2022

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The movie is an original story but is set in the Forgotten Realms, an iconic fantasy setting central to the Dungeons & Dragons game and wider franchise. Dozens of novels and video games have been set in the Forgotten Realms, as has countless tabletop adventures. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves also has no connection to the trilogy of Dungeons & Dragons movies released in the early 2000s, which featured various D&D monsters and fantasy races, but were not set in any particular D&D world.

The new movie appears to be much more "accurate" than previous movies, as each character has a different class and has accurate abilities. A clip previewed at SDCC showed the group using the "Speak With Dead" spell and being limited to five questions. The directors of the movie worked with Wizards of the Coast to keep the movie feeling accurate, while also keeping the movie itself feeling light, funny, and exciting. Of particular note is that the characters from the Dungeons & Dragons cartoon make a cameo as a rival adventuring party. Paramount and eOne are also hoping that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will kick off a full movie franchise, with the world being explored over multiple movies.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 3, 2023.