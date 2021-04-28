Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Major Twist to One of Ravenloft's Domains of Dread

Dungeons & Dragons has confirmed a major twist to a classic Domain of Dread in its upcoming Ravenloft sourcebook. Wizards of the Coast is starting its promotional push for Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft, a new campaign setting book updating the classic horror setting of Ravenloft. While we got a recent glimpse of Ravenloft in the Curse of Strahd adventure, Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft will provide updates and information for around 30 different Domains of Dread that make up the world of Ravenloft. One of the better-known Domains of Dread is Lamordia, a world originally created to hold the Frankenstein's monster-like creature Adam and his creator Dr. Victor Mordenheim.

While Adam was the original Darklord of Lamordia, a new marketing blurb confirms some major updates to this region. A recent tweet from Dungeons & Dragons' Twitter account confirms that Lamordia's darklord is now Dr. Viktra Mordenheim. While her connection to Victor Mordenheim is unclear, Viktra is shown animating a complex flesh golem, described as one of her "golem-hunting" mercenaries.

Dr. Viktra Mordenheim, Darklord of Lamordia, crafts the perfect body for her newest band of golem-hunting mercenaries. #Ravenloft Preorder Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft now: https://t.co/ILUQspaPRN pic.twitter.com/bdiKEcQAay — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) April 28, 2021

While we knew that Dr. Viktra Mordenheim would be featured in Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft, the artwork shown above is her first official appearance and this is the first confirmation we've had that she's the Darklord of Lamordia as opposed to Adam. Since Viktra appears to be (rather ironically) creating golem-hunting constructs, it could be that she is hunting Adam or attempting to destroy Victor Mordenheim's old creations.

This definitely seems to be a major update to Ravenloft, especially as Lamordia was created to punish both Adam and his creator. The world tormented Adam by having its residents reject him despite his need for acceptance, while Mordenheim was doomed to repeat his failures over and over. The two also had a doomed link, with Mordenheim benefitting from Adam's immortality, while Adam carried Mordenheim's regret and anguish.

We'll find out more about Lamordia and its changes when Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft is released on May 18th.