Watch the Stranger Things Cast Play Dungeons & Dragons

Netflix has posted a new video featuring the cast of Stranger Things playing Dungeons & Dragons. The two hour adventure, which features Stranger Things cast members David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Natalia Dyer along with D&D lead story designer Christopher Perkins, was posted to Stranger Things YouTube channel earlier today. While the session was almost certainly edited for clarity and expediency, it's a great representation of the current Fifth Edition rules, which has helped catapult D&D to mainstream popularity. The session is also notable in that it was filmed using SOLO Cinebot, a robotic camera system that allowed the cast to be filmed remotely.

The adventure's official title is "Lost Odyssey: Toy Time for Ten-Towns" and is not currently available for sale. However, players can have their own adventures in Ten-Towns, as the locale also appears in the recently released adventure Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden.

Stranger Things has heavily featured Dungeons & Dragons over its three seasons, with the main villains named after classic D&D creatures. The core group of Will, Mike, Lucas, and Dustin bonded over Dungeons & Dragons and have often referred to their fantasy adventures while trying to deal with the extraplanar threats from the Upside Down. Dungeons & Dragons also released a boxed starter set with an adventure inspired by Stranger Things, complete with a Demogorgon miniature.

Stranger Things is currently in production on its Fourth Season. While the show was delayed due to the pandemic, the show may have had at least some benefits during the delay. “I’ll just say the pandemic definitely massively delayed shooting and therefore the launch of our current Season Four, date still TBD," producer Shawn Levy shared with Collider last month. "But it impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever.”

As for Dungeons & Dragons, the game has enjoyed a surge of popularity thanks to mainstream exposure on shows like Stranger Things and The Big Bang Theory. Not only does the game have big fans like actor Joe Manganiello and WWE superstar Ember Moon, it's also gearing up for its own live-action production, with Christopher Pine in talks to play a lead role. The game also recently released a new rules expansion - Tasha's Cauldron of Everything - which adds dozens of new subclass to the game.