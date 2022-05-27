Wonder Woman 1984's Christopher Pine In Talks to Star in Dungeons & Dragons Movie

Christopher Pine is set to headline the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie from Paramount. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report that Pine is in talks to star in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie, which is set to be released in 2022. The movie is an adaptation of the popular tabletop roleplaying game, which is typically played in worlds of high fantasy, danger and intrigue. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are set to direct the film and have been working on a script since late last year. No details are known about Pine's role in the film.

Last year, ComicBook.com confirmed some early plot details about the film, which seemed to tease that it would take place in the Forgotten Realms, one of the classic worlds of Dungeons & Dragons. An early version of the script largely stayed away from established D&D characters, although it did mention some bits of lore such as the iconic evil artifact the Eye of Vecna, as well as the somewhat obscure Gold Dragon Palarandusk. It's unclear how much of that script remains intact, as Goldstein and Daley announced they were working on the script after that report.

A report indicated that Paramount and eOne were looking for a big star to lead the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie, which Paramount hopes will turn into a major movie franchise. Pine's name was not on that list, which included actors like Will Smith, Josh Brolin, Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, Matthew McConaughey, Jamie Foxx, Joel Edgerton, Dave Bautista, Jeremy Renner, or Johnny Depp. Still, Pine is no stranger to big budget films, having starred in a trio of Star Trek movies, as well as two Wonder Woman movies. Several other big names have also lobbied to be in the Dungeons & Dragons movie, including Joe Manganiello, who has publicly talked about his quest to make a D&D movie happen, as well as WWE Superstar Ember Moon.

Hopefully, the news that Pine is in talks to appear in Dungeons & Dragons will spark some additional news about the long-gestating film. Hasbro has big hopes about the D&D franchise in various media, noting that they had multiple D&D live action projects in development, including a television show. The gaming franchise has experienced a renaissance in recent years thanks to its easy-to-play Fifth Edition set of rules and mainstream interest from shows like Stranger Things and The Big Bang Theory.