Dungeons & Dragons Gets Its Own Version of Trivial Pursuit

sDungeons & Dragons players have a new arena to show off their intricate understanding of the game's rules and lore. The OP has released Trivial Pursuit: Dungeons & Dragons Ultimate Edition, a new version of Trivial Pursuit that tests players' knowledge in both in-game lore, the actual history of the game, and the rules of the game. The six categories of this version of Trivial Pursuit include Magic & Miscellany, History, Monsters, Dungeons & Adventures, Characters, and Cosmology, with questions pulled from all five editions of Dungeons & Dragons. Player pieces take the form of iconic monsters like beholders, mind flayers, and mimics. You can check out a full trailer of the game below:

The goal of Trivial Pursuit is to answer questions from six different categories, represented on the board by different colored spaces, with players receiving a different colored wedge with every correct answer. Once a player successfully obtains all six pieces, they move to the center of the board, where they must answer a final question from a category chosen by the other players.

Both Trivial Pursuit and Dungeons & Dragons are owned by Hasbro, but The OP has the license to make versions of Trivial Pursuit focused on different brands, TV shows, and movies. The OP has previously made Dungeons & Dragons versions of other popular Hasbro games, including Monopoly, Yahtzee, and Clue. The Dungeons & Dragons Yahtzee game even comes with a dice tower that can be used in actual D&D games.

Trivial Pursuit: Dungeons & Dragons Ultimate Edition is available now at game stores for $49.99.

