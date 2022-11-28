D&D and Magic: The Gathering Cyber Monday Deal: Core Rulebooks, Decks, and More
Amazon's Cyber Monday 2022 deals are live, and they're bringing back a popular Wizards of the Coast sale that was offered during Black Friday. Until the end of the day today, November 28th, Dungeons & Dragons and/or Magic: The Gathering fans can grab D&D core rulebooks and adventures for under $20, and MTG decks for 30% to 60% off. We've outlined some of the best deals from the sale below, though it appears that Amazon has not included all of the eligible items at the time of writing. For example, the Players Handbook wasn't included in the sale, but is available here on Amazon for only $15.99 (68% off).
You can dive into the Wizards of the Coast sale right here on Amazon until the clock strikes midnight – or until they sell out. If you don't see the D&D book or MTG deck that you're interested in, we highly suggest checking out Amazon's Dungeons & Dragons store and their Magic: The Gathering store to see if there are any additional discounts not featured in the main Cyber Monday sale. You can also check out our Dungeons & Dragons gift guide for 2022 right here.
The Best Dungeons & Dragons Black Friday Deals
- D&D Player's Handbook (Core Rulebook) – $15.99 (68% off)
- D&D Monster Manual (Core Rulebook) – $18.49 (63% off)
- D&D Dungeon Master's Guide (Core Rulebook) – $19.49 (61% off)
- Xanathar's Guide to Everything - $22.99 (54% off)
- Volo's Guide to Monsters – $18.49 (63% off)
- Guildmasters' Guide to Ravnica – $16.99 (66% off)
- Explorer's Guide to Wildemount – $15.99 (68% off)
- Sword Coast Adventurer's Guide – $18.99 (52% off)
- Dungeons & Dragons Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage – $19.49 (61% off)
- Tales From the Yawning Portal – $19.99 (60% off)
- Tomb of Annihilation – $19.99 (60% off)
- Mythic Odysseys of Theros - $16.99 (66% off)
- Curse of Strahd – $19.49 (61% off)
- Ghosts of Saltmarsh – $18.49 (63% off)
- Baldur's Gate: Descent Into Avernus – $15.99 (68% off)
- Out of the Abyss – $19.99 (60% off)
-
Princes of the Apocalypse – $19.49 (61% off)
-
Acquisitions Incorporated - $16.99 (66% off)
-
Hoard of the Dragon Queen – $12.99 (57% off)
-
Eberron: Rising from the Last War – $18.99 (62% off)
-
Waterdeep Dragon Heist - $17.49 (65% off)
The Best Magic: The Gathering Black Friday Deals
- Magic: The Gathering Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander Deck – $21.99 (43% off)
- Magic The Gathering Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander Deck – Spirit Squadron – $15.49 (41% off)
- Magic: The Gathering Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander Deck – Vampiric Bloodline – $19.99 (45% off)
-
Magic: The Gathering Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Commander Deck – $15.49 (34% off)
-
Magic The Gathering Game Night: Free-for-All 2022 – $33.49 (33% off)
