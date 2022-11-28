D&D and Magic: The Gathering Cyber Monday Deal: Core Rulebooks, Decks, and More

Amazon's Cyber Monday 2022 deals are live, and they're bringing back a popular Wizards of the Coast sale that was offered during Black Friday. Until the end of the day today, November 28th, Dungeons & Dragons and/or Magic: The Gathering fans can grab D&D core rulebooks and adventures for under $20, and MTG decks for 30% to 60% off. We've outlined some of the best deals from the sale below, though it appears that Amazon has not included all of the eligible items at the time of writing. For example, the Players Handbook wasn't included in the sale, but is available here on Amazon for only $15.99 (68% off).

You can dive into the Wizards of the Coast sale right here on Amazon until the clock strikes midnight – or until they sell out. If you don't see the D&D book or MTG deck that you're interested in, we highly suggest checking out Amazon's Dungeons & Dragons store and their Magic: The Gathering store to see if there are any additional discounts not featured in the main Cyber Monday sale. You can also check out our Dungeons & Dragons gift guide for 2022 right here.

