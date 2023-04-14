Dungeons & Dragons TV Show Adds WeCrashed Co-Creator as Showrunner

The Dungeons & Dragons TV show has a showrunner. Variety reports that Drew Crevello will be the showrunner of the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons television show, which is being developed for Paramount+. Crevello is best known as the co-creator of Apple's WeCrashed limited series and has previously been a producer for movies like Deadpool and X-Men: First Class while serving as a vice president of film production for 20th Century Fox. This marks Crevello's first time as the sole showrunner for the series and will also be an executive producer.

Details about the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons television show, such as how it relates to the recently released Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie, are being kept under wraps. However, the pilot script for the show was written by Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber. The show will be a joint production between Paramount Studios and eOne, with eOne acting as the lead studio for the show.

Dungeons & Dragons is both a popular roleplaying game played in a group and a growing brand for Hasbro, which owns the game. Hasbro has been pushing to turn the game into a franchise, with a well-received (and aggressively marketed) movie and now plans for a TV show. Numerous tie-in merchandise and crossovers were released around the movie's release, including toys based solely on the game. The D&D game studio recently announced a five-year plan for the game, which includes major revisions to the game's current ruleset and a framework for future campaigns that brings back multiple classic villains to the franchise.

No release date or other information has been announced for the Dungeons & Dragons TV show, but expect news to pick up now that Crevello has joined the show as executive producer.