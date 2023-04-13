New Dungeons & Dragons Game Announced

WizKids has announced a new Dungeons & Dragons board game. Dungeons & Dragons: Trials of Tempus is described as a "competitive dungeon-crawl" game for 2-8 players. Players are split up into two teams and then compete in a sort of competitive gladiatorial games, in which players earn Victory Points for completing quests. Players create characters through a deckbuilding mechanic, in which players combine a class deck, a subclass deck, and a character deck, which informs what the character can do on their turn. Each game ends with a fight against a boss fight, which of course is represented by a detailed WizKids miniature. Bosses shown in preview images include a hill giant, an iron golem, and an oblex. In an interview with GameStop, the designers described the game as having a mix of challenges that can be solved either through combat or through other means. Notably, Trials of Tempus is a DM-less game, meaning that one player doesn't have to lead the game.

Notably, Trials of Tempus has a star-studded design team, as the game was designed by Adam Carasso, director Kyle Newman, and actor Thor Knai, who collectively started the game design company Heavy Dragon. Newman's Hollywood career includes directing Fanboys and Barely Lethal, but he's more recently worked on D&D projects like the Art & Arcana book and the Heroes' Feast cookbook. WizKids has also been expanding their D&D line recently – the publisher recently launched Dungeons & Dragons: Onslaught, which is a miniatures skirmish game set within the world of D&D.

Two versions of Trials of Tempus will be available for pre-order – a standard edition and a premium edition that comes with pre-painted miniatures. The standard version costs $100 and the premium edition costs $200. You can check out more information about the game on WizKids' website.