Dying Light 2 Gets New Update Across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

A new update for Dying Light 2 has dropped across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Despite now being over two years old, developer and publisher Techland hasn't slowed down whatsoever when it comes to releasing new content and updates for its Dying Light sequel. Now, this trend has continued with a new hotfix for the open-world action title that should improve upon a number of different aspects.

Update version 1.15.3 for Dying Light 2 is dedicated entirely to squashing bugs that have come about in the wake of the game's previous patch. Some of these problems that have now been rectified were tied to quests, gameplay, specific weapons, or general performance. Since this is merely a hotfix, though, no new content has been added to Dying Light 2 with this patch. Instead, more DLC or additional free updates for DL2 should be expected to roll out in the months ahead.

Until then, you can view the full patch notes for this new Dying Light 2 update in the patch notes attached below.

Dying Light 2 Update 1.15.3 Patch Notes

Fixes