Dying Light 2 Gets New Update Across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
The latest hotfix for Dying Light 2 has rolled out.
A new update for Dying Light 2 has dropped across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Despite now being over two years old, developer and publisher Techland hasn't slowed down whatsoever when it comes to releasing new content and updates for its Dying Light sequel. Now, this trend has continued with a new hotfix for the open-world action title that should improve upon a number of different aspects.
Update version 1.15.3 for Dying Light 2 is dedicated entirely to squashing bugs that have come about in the wake of the game's previous patch. Some of these problems that have now been rectified were tied to quests, gameplay, specific weapons, or general performance. Since this is merely a hotfix, though, no new content has been added to Dying Light 2 with this patch. Instead, more DLC or additional free updates for DL2 should be expected to roll out in the months ahead.
Until then, you can view the full patch notes for this new Dying Light 2 update in the patch notes attached below.
Dying Light 2 Update 1.15.3 Patch Notes
Fixes
- Items given throughout the story will now be dropped on the ground if they did not fit into the inventory or stash
- Players who lost the Tolga and Fatin quest items because their inventory and stash were full will now receive them after loading the game or sleeping in-game. An empty inventory and stash slot is required
- Fixed an issue with a redundant blurry screen after using the performance benchmark option
- Fixed an issue with Delta sometimes visibly clipping with environmental objects
- Some changes to POIs, noises and flashlight making AI behavior more natural
- Fixed an issue with a redundant shotgun available for purchase at Jai's store
- Fixed a crash that could occur while throwing molotovs while in a co-op session
- Fixed an issue with missing additional loot from all containers inside the THV Genomics Center
- Fixed an issue with players not being able to pick up their dropped items after dying
- Fixed an issue with showing negative numbers in statistics on Survivor Mission summary screens
- Fixed visual glitches that could happen while using FSR/FSR2 upscalers
- Fixed an issue with improper light distribution in the Saint Paul Cathedral
- Fixed an issue with melee weapon damage affix for Villedor Monsters gear pieces which granted 70% bonus damage instead of 7%
- Fixed an issue in the Lost Armory quest where both players in co-op could get stuck in a 'Quest Failed' screen if they failed when chasing Tackhead
- UI text and translation tweaks
- Fixed an issue with missing items if the player has a full stash and adds a new item into it
- Items should return to players who lost them
- Added a warning screen for the action
- Rebalanced erroneously re-rolled gear affixes to pre-update state
- Fixed an issue with player being unable to run if they changed weapon while aiming
- Fixed one-time tutorials appearing on Community Maps
- Fixed an issue where names of "Carriers Guild Locker" and "Board" are swapped in the Map legend
- Fixed an issue with the Chi-Tu Charm granting -25% stamina cost with melee weapons instead of -15%
- Fixed an issue where the First Pilgrim gear pieces restored 100% stamina instead of 10%
- Added more variants of weak Biters to the AI population
- Localisation and translation tweaks