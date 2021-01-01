Dying Light 2 Teases 2021 Update

✖

Dying Light 2 should be seeing some major new details divulged within the new year. Developer Techland recently teased on social media that the upcoming first-person action-adventure title should be making a resurgence within 2021 after going silent in the early part of 2020.

Hinted at via the official Dying Light account on Twitter, a new image was shared that has implored fans to, “Get ready for 2021.” While nothing specific was mentioned in regards to what this could mean, it clearly seems to tell us that Dying Light 2 is set to be shown off once again over the course of the year. The image itself was shared along with a caption that told those excited for the sequel to “keep your heads up”. As for whether or not the game will specifically launch in 2021, that remains to be seen.

Survivors, tonight we celebrate!

Keep your heads up for 2021! pic.twitter.com/uBLBGy4AYn — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) December 31, 2020

This is the second tease that has been given in relation to Dying Light 2 in recent weeks which continues to reassert that the game should be quite prominent in 2021. What we still don’t know, however, is when Techland might choose to share more about the project. Given that the game still doesn’t have a specific release date, it might be a few more months until we begin to see or hear more.

In the interim, there still is not a lot that we know about Dying Light 2. Some previous gameplay footage for the title has been shown off, but this was revealed quite some time ago at this point. In addition, versions of the game have been confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S along with the mention that Techland continues to support Dying Light 2 for years after it releases. This latter point is something that the studio did quite a bit with the first installment in the franchise.

Even though we don't know just yet when we might learn more about Dying Light 2, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop with all of the game's latest developments here on ComicBook.com.

