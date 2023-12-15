EA Game Will Become 100% Unplayable Early Next Year

An EA game from 2020 is set to become completely unplayable within a few months after being previously delisted. Why? Because in a few months its servers will be shut down, and because it is an online-only game, this will render any copy you have of the game completely useless. Unfortunately, in a hyper-digital era, where more and more online-only games are also releasing, this is not that uncommon, though this is a pretty quick turnaround for a game that released in 2020.

The game in question is third-person shooter Rocket Arena from Final Streak Games, which debuted back on July 14, 2020 via PC, PS4, and Xbox One, the only platforms it ever came to as the game almost instantly struggled to accumulate a robust player pool. Fast-forward, and maintaining its servers is clearly too expensive in relation to what the game is bringing in, so it is shutting down on March 21, 2024.

"We can't thank you all enough for playing Rocket Arena and supporting us during this journey," reads a statement accompanying the news. "We're thrilled that people from all around the world got to enjoy Rocket Arena for three and a half years since it launched in July of 2020. Since then, there's been a ton of Knockouts, Megablasts, Rocketball goals, Mega Rockets captured, and coins collected. We've been consistently blown away by the kindness, care, and camaraderie that's been shown from the Rocket Arena community. We've gotten to know many of you on a personal level over these years and we even have a community member that works at Final Strike now! Rocket Arena wouldn't have been as special as it is without this community's great input over that time. A big thank you to our community, and for all of your feedback, balance notes, feature ideas, and inspiring artwork that was provided along the way! Thank you all for making Rocket Arena such an unforgettable and special experience."

If you are interested there are some upcoming "sunset community events," which will include showcase Arena playlists and classic content from the game's early seasons. There are also some content changes, which you can read more about here.