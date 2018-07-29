EA Origin Access Premier Launches This Week

Electronic Arts’ premium subscription service called Origin Access Premier is scheduled to launch tomorrow with a new help page now live to explain more about the product.

Origin Access Premier was first revealed last month during EA’s E3 event called EA Play. The service that’s not unlike the Xbox Game Pass or the PlayStation Now streaming service allows PC players to play tons of EA games through a monthly or yearly fee. While Origin Access currently allows players to play the games that are in what EA refers to as The Vault, the Premier tier of the subscription will include EA’s full games, five days before they launch. This means that you can play them in full without any trials, and you’ll still get the 10 percent discount on products in the Origin Store, the help site for Origin Access Premier says.

EA’s release date for the new premium subscription was revealed during an earnings call held on July 26. During the call, EA CEO and director Andrew Wilson spoke about the service and its upcoming release.

As we move further into FY ’19, we’re continuing to push the boundaries and pioneer for our players,” Wilson said. “Origin Access Premier launches next week, a ‘first of its kind’ subscription service, that will include unlimited access to our newest PC titles. We believe strongly in the transformative nature of subscriptions. In a network where subscriptions can reduce friction and help give players ready access to more great content, we are enabling developments from EA and beyond to bring truly amazing and immersive new experiences to a global audience. We’re developing more new IP and bringing new teams to EA that can deliver more new and unique experiences. And we’re continuing to work with more of the best creators across the industry to add more third-party games to our subscription services.”

COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen expanded on Wilson’s statements to say specifically that it’d be out on July 30.

“Both EA Access and Origin Access continue to grow,” he said. “We reach a significant milestone in our subscription strategy next week on July 30, when we launch Origin Access Premier. We look forward to discussing its performance as we add frontline titles to the subscription.”

Origin Access Premier will cost $14.99 a month or $99.99 a year. For comparison, the current service that’ll soon be called the “basic” tier costs $4.99 a month and $29.99 a year.

