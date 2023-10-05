EA Sports FC 24: All Leaked Players for Road to the Knockouts Team 2

EA Sports FC 24 kicked off its annual Road to the Knockout promo last week with a team that featured fan favorites like Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, and Napoli's Victor Osimhen. Now that those players have been in packs, Objectives, and SBCs for a week, EAFC 24 is set to drop a second team tomorrow. Fortunately for EA Sports FC 24 fans, the leakers have the information a day early, giving everyone a sneak peek at all the players coming. While this team has great top-end talent, it's hard to say that it surpasses the first team. That said, there are more Europa League and Europa Conference League players in the mix, giving fans of those clubs a chance to jump in on the RTTK fun.

Before getting to the leaked players, it's worth noting how Road to the Knockout works in EA Sports FC 24. Essentially, these cards can be dynamically updated based on real-world performance. If the player's team wins two of their next Group Stage games, they'll be in line for an upgrade. They can be further upgraded if their team qualifies for the Knockout stage of their respective tournament. So, if a player's base RTTK is rated 86 OVR, they can be upgraded all the way to 88 OVR if their team completes both objectives.

EA Sports FC 24 Road to the Knockouts Team 2 Players

This leak comes from Twitter user Fut Scoreboard. For this leak, that account is partnering with Fut Sheriff who has a solid track record for EAFC and FIFA leaks going back several years. You should still take this with a grain of salt, but it's very likely that these leaks are legitimate. Unlike last week, we don't know which players will be in packs and which will be in Objectives and SBCs, but there are 25 players coming to EAFC 24 over the next week. Here are all of the players coming:

ST Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona (92 OVR)

RW Ousmane Dembele – PSG (89 OVR)

CM Luka Modric – Real Madrid (89 OVR)

CB Pepe – FC Porto (87 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna – Sevilla (87 OVR)

CF Angel Di Maria – Benfica (86 OVR)

CB Matteo Darmian – Inter Milan (85 OVR)

RW Pedro – Lazio (85 OVR)

RB Sergino Dest – PSV (84 OVR)

CDM Nemanja Matic – Rennes (84 OVR)

LW Steven Bergwijn – Ajax (84 OVR)

CAM Houssem Aouar – Roma (84 OVR)

RWB Jonathan Clauss – OM (84 OVR)

ST Joao Pedro – Brighton Hove & Albion (83 OVR)

RB Hector Bellerin – Real Betis (82 OVR)

CB Piero Hincapie – Bayer Leverkusen (82 OVR)

LW Ibrahim Cissoko – Toulouse (81 OVR)

CAM Mario Gotze – Frankfurt (84 OVR)

CB Diego Carlos – Aston Villa (84 OVR)

ST Jonathan David – Lille (84 OVR)

CDM Jordy Clasie – AZ (81 OVR)

CB Daniel Amartey – Besiktas (81 OVR)

LB Selma Bacha – Lyon (87 OVR)

LW Melvine Malard – Lyon (86 OVR)

CM Erin Cuthbert – Chelsea (85 OVR)

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.