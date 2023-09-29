EA Sports FC 24 Leaks Reveal Bruno Fernandes, Bukayo Saka Are In Road to the Knockout Team 1

EA Sports FC 24 official launch is September 29, and that same day, EA is giving Ultimate Team fans their first promo team. Developer Electronic Arts has been teasing the Road to the Knockout promo for a few days, even revealing a few of the names coming on Friday. For EA FC players, this is an important promo team to hop in on because these cards can update based on real-world performances. Fortunately for anyone looking to plan out their squad, the full team has leaked, and this squad is a doozy.

EA Sports FC 24 Full Road to the Knockout Team 1

Officially, EA has announced that Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul, Dortmund's Gio Reyna, and Manchester City's Erling Haaland are all coming to the first promo team. The rest of the team has been leaked by Fut Sheriff who has a long track record of successfully leaking FIFA and EA FC promo teams over the past few years. The first thing to note is that Reyna is going to be an objective player, so you'll be able to earn him through gameplay alone. The rest of the players can be found in packs, bought on the transfer market, or earned through SBCs. Here's the full list of players:

ST Erling Haaland – Manchester City

CAM Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United

ST Victor Osimhen – Napoli

RW Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

CB Leonardo Bonucci – Union Berlin

CM Bruno Guimaraes – Newcastle

RM Svenja Huth – Wolfsburg

CM Rodrigo De Paul – Atletico Madrid

ST Dries Mertens – Galatasaray

ST Lois Openda – RB Leipzig

CDM Konrad Laimer – Bayern Munich

CB Pierre Kalulu – AC Milan

CDM Mats Wieffer – Feyenoord

LWB Deiver Machao – RC Lens

LW Luis Diaz – Liverpool

LW Pedro Goncalves – Sporting CP

RB Kiliann Sildillia – SC Freiburg

ST Eden Dzeko – Fenerbahce

RB Dodo – Fiorentina

How Do Road to the Knockout Players Upgrade in EA FC 24?

While EA hasn't said if RTTK upgrades will work like they did in FIFA 23, we can make an educated guess about how these players will upgrade. Last year, players could be upgraded in two ways, both based on their team's performance in their respective European tournaments. If their team qualified for the knockout stages or their team won two of their remaining Group Stage matches, they would get an upgrade. If the player's team is able to complete both of those objectives, they'll get a double upgrade.

Most likely, EA Sports FC 24 will use a similar system, though it is worth noting that this year's team is coming out a bit earlier than last year. There are five games remaining in the Group Stage this year, so EA might need to change the numbers slightly. As you can imagine, these dynamic cards are highly sought after, making the more popular ones very expensive. Unless you're ridiculously lucky, don't expect to walk into Ultimate Team and get Haaland on day one. That said, it might be worth trying to pick up some of the cheaper players for your team, hoping their teams can pull off an upset and get your squad a nice boost.

EA Sports FC 24 launches September 29 on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.