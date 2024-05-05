EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for TOTS Attacker Plus Evolution

EA Sports FC 24 is deep into its annual Team of the Season promo in Ultimate Team. This week, it's the Bundesliga's turn in the driver's seat, which means all kinds of new cards from the German league. Of course, many of those cards are incredibly expensive, making it tough to add new players without spending a ton of money or getting lucky. Fortunately, developer Electronic Arts has also kept releasing new Evolutions in EA Sports FC 24 to give players a cheaper way of upgrading their teams. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the new TOTS Attacker Plus Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 TOTS Attacker Plus Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports FC 24)

Unfortunately, this Evolution will cost you 100,000 Coins or 500 FC Points. That's not a huge expense compared to some of the TOTS cards that cost over one million Coins, but it's not cheap. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 85

Max Pace: 94

Min Shooting: 74

Max Shooting: 90

Max Dribbling: 90

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +8 Overall, +5 Pace, +9 Shooting, +8 Dribbling, +6 Physical, +8 Heading Accuracy, +6 Passing, +1 Skill Moves, the Rapid, Power Shot, and Trickster PlayStyles, and the Power Header and Trivela PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the TOTS Attacker Plus Evolution

There are a ton of great options for this Evolution, most of which you can pick up for less than 50,000 Coins. That keeps the cost relatively cheap compared to other cards on the market but is still an investment you'll need to consider. Here are the best options available:

Marcus Rashford – Manchester United

Saeed Al Owairan (Heroes) – Saudi Arabia

Angel Correa (FUT Centurions) – Athletico Madrid

Donyell Malen (TOTW) – Borussia Dortmund

Rodrygo – Real Madrid

Al Owairan is the most expensive card, but it's hard to beat his 99 Pace. That speed down the wings can be game-changing and he has more than enough skill with the ball at his feet to be a mainstay in your lineup for the long term. Rashford is less speedy, but has better shooting, making him a solid option in front of the net. The same can be said for Correa, though he is the slowest of the bunch.

Malen's Team of the Week card is an intriguing option because he also has a TOTS card available. This Evolution is a solid upgrade on his TOTS, so spending about 30,000 Coins more for this is smart if you want a Bundesliga attacker. Finally, Rodrygo is always a popular Evolution target and this makes him even better. You'll likely want to keep him on the wings due to his shooting, but he's a great all-around option.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The TOTS Attacker Plus Evolution expires on June 2nd.