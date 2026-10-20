EA Sports Announces Return of Acclaimed Series That Hasn’t Been Seen in 15 Years

EA Sports has announced that it’s bringing back another iconic franchise that was last seen in 2011. In recent years, EA Sports has been receiving quite a bit of praise from fans for rebooting its college football video game series. Because of this successful revival, EA has been able to add another major pillar to its sports offerings to stand alongside the likes of Madden and FC. Now, the publishing brand is looking to pull off this maneuver once again with a property that was widely assumed to be dead.

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In a new post on social media today, EA Sports revealed that it’s working on a new entry in the Fight Night franchise. Originally released in 2004, Fight Night was the successor to EA’s Knockout Kings boxing series that debuted in the late 90s. Although it was a bit more niche when compared to the likes of Madden, FIFA, and (at the time) NBA Live, Fight Night became one of EA’s most acclaimed properties, with Fight Night Round 3 and Fight Night Round 4, in particular, being incredibly well-received by fans and critics alike.

Despite its popularity at the time, Fight Night would only go on to receive one more installment with 2011’s Fight Night Champion. The game wasn’t as highly touted as its predecessor, but Champion was still seen as a very strong boxing game from EA. As a result, for it to end up being the final game in the Fight Night franchise came as a bit of a surprise. Now, EA Sports is looking to reboot Fight Night once again and give fans a new sequel that’s almost two decades in the making.

There’s Reason to Be Concerned About This New EA Sports Game

To everyone who stayed in our corner:



Fight Night is coming back. 🥊♥️#FightNight pic.twitter.com/THPwtB7hTC — EA SPORTS Fight Night (@EASPORTSFN) October 20, 2026

Currently, EA Sports hasn’t said anything concrete about this new reboot of Fight Night. Outside of now formally calling the franchise “EA Sports Fight Night”, no additional insight on when a new game might be expected to be shown off or released has come about. This lack of information on the new Fight Night is a bit concerning, as EA has done something similar in the past that resulted in the cancellation of another project.

Just last year, EA Sports announced that it would be returning to making college basketball games, with the news being shared in almost an identical manner to this Fight Night announcement today. However, just a few months later, EA internally pulled the plug and scrapped its plans to reboot its college basketball series. Because of this, there’s the potential for the same thing to happen here with Fight Night.

What this history tells us is that EA’s new Fight Night game is likely nowhere close to seeing the light of day. While those in charge at EA have clearly greenlit a new boxing title, the game is surely still in the early stages of its development and won’t release for quite a bit longer. In the time between now and this launch, the new Fight Night project could end up falling apart, which could lead to its cancellation. One would think that EA has learned from its mistakes in the past, though, which would lead to it only unveiling this Fight Night reboot if it felt confident that it would actually result in a new game.

Until we learn more, what do you think about EA choosing to now reboot Fight Night? And what would you like to see from a modernized boxing game? Be sure to let me know all of your own thoughts down in the comments.