Project Helix Report Claims Xbox’s Next Console Could Cost Nearly $2,000

A new report has suggested that Project Helix, which is the current codename of Xbox’s upcoming console, could end up costing nearly $2,000. Over the past two years, prices for tech components have skyrocketed, which has led to manufacturers like Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo being forced to increase the cost of their various platforms. As we move into the next generation of gaming hardware, it has been widely assumed that these prices will only continue to climb higher, as the cost of manufacturing still hasn’t fallen. However, a new report tied to Xbox has suggested that these eventual prices could be even greater than many fans may have anticipated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Fortune, Xbox leadership is currently expecting Project Helix to retail between $1,200 and $1,800 once it arrives. This monetary span is a vast one, but it just goes to show how much uncertainty there still is in the tech market. While many might have anticipated Project Helix to sell for a little over $1,000, this potential $1,800 value is baffling and would easily set new heights for the cost of a home console.

The report mentions that Xbox could look to sell Project Helix at a lower cost than this, but such a move would only happen if the company decided to accept losing money on each platform it manufactures. While such a move might seem unlikely, Microsoft is wealthy enough as a company to eat this cost if it so desired. Doing so would also allow it to potentially get more users into the Xbox ecosystem, which is its ultimate goal that it has struggled with in recent generations.

Project Helix Release Window Detailed

As for the release of Project Helix, the report states that the hardware isn’t expected to launch next year, but will instead become available during the holiday season of 2028. However, in the interim, Xbox may have another piece of hardware to make available.

Xbox itself has long indicated that it’s looking into developing a dedicated handheld, and this platform is reportedly slated to arrive in Holiday 2027. While Xbox has collaborated with the likes of ROG on handhelds in the past, this device would be fully compatible with Project Helix at the time of its release and would feasibly play all Xbox games, both new and old. This would mark Xbox’s first steps into the next generation of hardware and would culminate in Project Helix dropping in the following year.

For now, Xbox has yet to confirm any of this information in an official capacity, but we could begin hearing more before the end of 2026 if this report is accurate. To that end, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook when it comes to Project Helix and Xbox’s rumored handheld once we know more.