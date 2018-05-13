Eagles Lineman Singing the Halo Theme Song Is Beyond Impressive

Gaming soundtracks are beautiful and can mean a make or break for a game. Halo in itself is iconic for Xbox players for the epic story of Master Chief and the trials he faced throughout the series. Another aspect to the Microsoft franchise that continues to be memorable to this day is the beautiful soundtrack that accompanied the shooter. The melody was stunning, but not quite so eloquent as sung from one surprising sports source.

Eagles lineman Ian Park has a voice of an angel and he certainly put it to good use when he sung the haunting Halo theme song in a video that has since gone viral. The rendition is pretty spot on and this is definitely not Park’s first rodeo with the Xbox classic. Don’t believe us that Park knows his stuff? You can hear the original OST in the video below for comparison:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for those musical chops, we’re kind of rooting to see him take on the Skryim soundtrack next! Or maybe Dragon Age – oh, yes, Dragon Age! With a voice like that, we’re down for seeing more from him. Who knew the kid had it in him!

As for the game that inspired the now viral video, Halo first made its debut back in 2001 with Combat Evolved and from there spun out into a gaming staple for the Xbox brand. As per the game’s official listing, “A group of alien races called the Covenant is wiping out human bases and colonies across the galaxy. You and a few fellow soldiers are all that’s left of a devastated colony-world called Halo. Built for combat, trained for war, you’ll do the only thing you can — wage guerilla war on the Covenant and help other humans escape!”