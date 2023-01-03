Elden Ring Now Officially One of the Greatest Games of All-Time

It's safe to now refer to FromSoftware's Elden Ring as one of the greatest video games ever made. Since launching back in early 2022, Elden Ring has gone on to receive widespread acclaim from both critics and fans alike. So much so, in fact, that Elden Ring ended up earning a number of Game of the Year awards (including our own) to close out this past year. Now, based on new data that has come about, it seems like the number of honors that Elden Ring has earned has put it in historic territory.

According to some exhaustive new information that comes from ResetEra, Elden Ring has now become the most lauded game ever based purely on Game of the Year awards. Currently, Elden Ring has gained 323 awards in total from the past year, many of which come from critics while a smaller amount stem from fan votes. This total, which could still increase in the future, puts Elden Ring ahead of The Last of Us Part 2 which earned a total of 322 awards when it launched back in 2020. As a result, it's increasingly clear that Elden Ring's achievements have now catapulted it into a place where it can be considered one of the best games ever.

Given how successful Elden Ring has been on all fronts, it seems incredibly likely that a sequel will come about one day. While FromSoftware and Bandai Namco haven't confirmed or even hinted at a potential Elden Ring 2, though, many fans are instead hoping to get DLC for the current game. Whether 2023 will bring about this additional content remains to be seen, but FromSoftware is also gearing up to release Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon later this year as well.

Are you surprised to see how many honors Elden Ring continues to gain as the months pass? And do you think it's safe to now call it one of the best games in history? Be sure to let me know for yourself either down in the comments or send me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T GamingBolt]