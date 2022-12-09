Elden Ring Developer Reveals New Armored Core Game

FromSoftware is bringing Armored Core back with the developer of Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and many more games revealing Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon this week during The Game Awards. This reveal which was accompanied by a trailer and a release window for the game followed plenty of teases and speculation from devout Armored Core fans that were hoping for FromSoftware to do something with the series. The game does not yet have a specific release date, but it's scheduled to be released at some point in 2023.

The trailer can be seen below, and even before seeing the FromSoftware logo splash across the stream, it was pretty clear what this game was going to be. The CG trailer featured different mechs of various sizes and armaments blasting away at one another which is pretty much all any Armored Core fan needed to see.

From the legendary minds at @fromsoftware_pr, the #ARMOREDCORE series blazes a brand-new trail in ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON.#FIRESOFRUBICON #FROMSOFTWARE pic.twitter.com/Rh1t2zpGcc — ARMORED CORE (@armoredcore) December 9, 2022

Now that the trailer is up and the game has been confirmed, there's also a separate Twitter account that's been set up for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, too. All it's got there is the trailer shown above, but you'll be able to keep up with the game's updates there in the future.

There's also a site that's been set up for the game, though it's currently only in Japanese at the moment and has to be translated. It offers limited information about the new game and brings players up to speed on the history of Armored Core as a genre if this is your first introduction to it.

"Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon allows players to control their own original mechas that they have assembled and move freely through three-dimensional, fast-paced stages with three-dimensional 3D maneuvers," translated text from the game's site says. "The player can also enjoy a variety of actions that are only possible with mechas, such as taking on difficult situations and overwhelming enemies with dynamic movements that make full use of shooting and melee combat."

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon does not yet have a set release date but will be out at some point in 2023.