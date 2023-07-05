Elden Ring's Hardest Boss Has Been Defeated by a Goldfish

What is widely considered the most difficult boss in FromSoftware's Elden Ring has been defeated by none other than a goldfish. Since releasing early last year, players have been trying to find ways to play through Elden Ring in the most absurd ways. Whether it be through using a Guitar Hero controller, Nintendo's Donkey Kong bongos, or other baffling control schemes, those in the Elden Ring community are always trying to find unique ways to take down the game's hardest foes. Now, the absurdity has reached a new high as a pet fish has found a way to thwart one major boss.

Shared on social media by YouTuber PointCrow, the creator's own pet goldfish was able to best Malenia in Elden Ring. While this might not make much sense considering that fish clearly can't play video games, PointCrow created a grid that was overlayed on top of the tank that his goldfish (named Tortellini) swims in. This grid then corresponded with certain actions that would be carried out by the player character within Elden Ring depending on where Tortellini would swim. Despite being completely random, Tortellini was able to swim their way to victory, which led to bewilderment from PointCrow.

You can get a look at this video for yourself below:

my goldfish beat the first phase of malenia LMAO pic.twitter.com/d0FD6jHg0U — eric pointcrow (@PointCrow) July 4, 2023

It's worth noting that Tortellini the goldfish was only able to get past the first stage of the Malenia boss fight in Elden Ring. Still, this phase of the battle is hard enough on its own, so for a fish to have been able to accomplish something that many players haven't is pretty ridiculous. Whether or not Tortellini will look to take on any other bosses in Elden Ring remains to be seen, but if they could defeat Malenia, it stands to reason that they could get past a number numerous others in the game as well.

Is this the most absurd manner that you've seen a boss in Elden Ring defeated so far? And have you even been able to beat Malenia for yourself?