Updated Elden Ring Stats Show Which Enemies Players Killed the Most

Elden Ring news has been quiet for awhile now, so to help fill the wait time between now and when the game's first DLC is released, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware shared an updated infographic showing off various stats from the game. Dubbed "Battle Scars Infographic 2," the new block of info deals with things like which enemies players killed the most and how many players found the recurring Dark Moon Greatsword that FromSoftware loves to put in all of its games.

The bit about which enemies players killed the most is interesting, but it's also skewed heavily by farming tricks players adopted after spending some time with Elden Ring and sharing their findings online. According to FromSoftware, Elden Ring players have killed a staggering 9.4 billion club-wielding Albinaurics. For those who haven't played Elden Ring in awhile, these are the frog-looking enemies who wield the large, curved clubs and are typically found in groups.

One of the groups in which those enemies are found just so happens to be the best Rune farming spot in all of Elden Ring. It's the large hill that's on the way to Mohgwyn Palace, and more specifically, it's located at the Palace Approach Ledge-Road Site of Grace. Once you rest there and turn to look downhill, you'll see these Albinaurics all snoozing in different spots along the way. Farming these enemies gives players millions of Runes per hour, and the whole process goes even faster if you've got a special weapon with AOE effects like the Sacred Relic Sword.

Of course, most of this is probably already ingrained in Elden Ring players' heads -- that's why the Albinaurics are so high up on the list, after, all, because players are farming them. One would assume the most-killed enemy would always be a farmable one in stats like these, but now we know for sure. Behind the club-wielding Albinauric is the magic variant of the Putrid Corpse with 8.9 billion kills, the crossbow Exiled Soldier with 4 billion, the curved sword-wielding Albinauric with 3.4 billion kills, and the Demi-Human that used a curved sword and shield with 3 billion kills.

