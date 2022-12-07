Elden Ring Releases Colosseum Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Elden Ring's promised Colosseum Update is live now, and with it comes the arrival of several different arenas in which players can battle. Those arenas were always there, of course, and have long been subjects of speculation regarding future DLCs and updates, but now, they've opened their doors and are ready to welcome players. The same Colosseum Update also introduced a number of balance changes as well as some adjustments exclusive to PvP to bring some outliers in line with other options before the PvP fights get underway.

The patch notes only generally cover the Colosseums, but a separate post from Bandai Namco goes into more detail. They're located in Limgrave, Caelid, and Leyndell, and in them, players can compete various modes. United Combat (team fights) or Combat Ordeal (free-for-all) are found at Limgrave, Leyndell's Colosseum has a one-on-one Duel Mode, and Caelid has all three modes as well as the option to summon Spirit Ashes.

All that said, you can find the official patch notes for this update below as well as the more detailed Colosseum info here.

Major New Features

The Colosseums of Limgrave, Caelid and Leyndell are now open. In these arenas, players can engage in a variety of combat trials: one-on-one duels, free-for-alls & team battles up to six players, and special fights with spirit summoning enabled.

New hairstyles for character creation have been added. These are also available during character edition by using the Round Table Hold Clouded Mirror Stand.

PvP-Exclusive Balance Adjustments

Reduced thrusting weapons counterattack damage.

Reduced guard efficiency when attacking with your shield up for some weapon types.

The poise damage of the following weapons have been reduced (Weapon Arts poise damage remains unchanged):

Straight Swords / Thrusting Swords / Heavy Thrusting Swords / Curved Swords / Axes / Spears / Twinblade Swords / Katanas

Reduced the poise damage of the Incantation Bestial Sling.

Reduced the power of the Spell Carian Slicer.

General Balance Adjustments

Increased the speed and distance of some attacks and reduced the recovery time for the following weapons:

Daggers / Axes / Hammers / Flails (dual wielded)

Increased the speed of some attacks and reduced the recovery time for the following weapons:

Twinblade (two-handed) / Reaper / Fist / Claw

Slightly increased the speed of crouching and rolling attacks of Colossal Swords.

Increased the stagger damage of Axes' guard counters.

Increased poise when attacking with two-handed Hammers.

Increased poise damage of Claws. Weapon Arts remain unchanged.

Increased poise value during the active part of the Stamp (Upward Cut / Sweep) Weapon Art.

Increased poise damage of the weapon slash part of the Transient Moonlight Weapon Art, and reduced the poise damage of the magic wave.

Reduced the speed Thrusting Swords and Heavy Thrusting Swords crouching attacks.

Reduced the stagger caused by double-handed Heavy Thrusting Swords jumping attacks.

Reduced poise damage of Hammers, Great Hammers, and some Colossal Weapons. Weapon Arts remain unchanged.

Reduced the poise damage of the Cragblade Weapon Art.

Reduced hitbox duration of the flame portion of the Flaming Strike Weapon Art.

Reduced poise damage of the Flame of the Redmanes Weapon Art.

Reduced the time it takes to activate the guard part of the Shield Bash Weapon Art.

Reduced the poise damage of the Gravity Bolt Weapon Art.

Bug Fixes