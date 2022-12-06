Elden Ring Finally Announces Colosseum Update, First Details Revealed

Elden Ring's long-rumored colosseum content is real, and it's going to be part of a free update that'll be released on December 7th, FromSoftware announced this week. While details are slim at the time, a brief trailer accompanying the announcement showed off some of what players can expect from the update which carries a significant focus on PvP combat. This announcement and the details to come also put to rest months of speculation about what FromSoftware's plans were for the colosseum were.

The Colosseum Update trailer below teases new types of PvP modes that'll be introduced in Elden Ring whenever the update drops. For the most part, PvP in Elden Ring and, by extension, other SoulsBorne games, has consisted mostly of players just fighting one another on their own terms without much organization. Based on the wording of this week's teaser, it looks like the Colosseum Update will introduce a more formal way of fighting one another, perhaps with set rules to prevent excessive healing and other allowable but frowned upon PvP mechanics from these games.

Come forth, warriors, and bask in the glory of the Colosseum.



Prove your worth in various duels and battles, together or on your own in the free Colosseum Update. Coming December 7.#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/TAq4c0vaG2 — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) December 6, 2022

If nothing else, one can likely expect these modes to govern how many players are able to take part. Seeing 1v1 duels is pretty much a given considering that's what many players want to be able to do in Elden Ring anyway, but at one point in the video towards the end, we see what appears to be six different combatants fighting each other, perhaps in teams.

While PvP is undoubtedly the focus, one would assume the update will come with other content for players to peruse, too, but we won't know for sure until the update is detailed on December 7th and until the patch notes are released.

The update doesn't yet have a release date, but it's been a long time coming now. The Colosseum in Elden Ring has been an off-limits area since the game was introduced, and given the nature of the building itself and the size of the structure, players have long speculated that it'd be involved in some sort of post-launch content. Whether that was paid DLC or an update was unknown, but assumptions often leaned towards the former, so the fact that this is free only sweetens the deal.

Elden Ring's Colosseum Update will be detailed on December 7th.