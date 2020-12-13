Elden Ring News Teased by Industry Insider

✖

Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated games in the world right now, right alongside Halo Infinite, Horizon Forbidden West, Final Fantasy 16, God of War Sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, The Elder Scrolls 6, Dragon Age 4, and other highly-anticipated games announced and in development. Many expected the new game from From Software -- the makers of games and series like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice -- to show up at The Game Awards 2020 last week with its second-ever trailer. That said, despite winning the Most Anticipated Game award at the show, Elden Ring, which is being made in collaboration with Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin, was a no show, disappointing many fans of From Software in the process.

That said, while Elden Ring was a no-show at The Game Awards, it's apparently got something in store for fans that will be revealed in the next month or two. During a recent episode of GB Decides, industry insider Jeff Grub revealed that he's heard From Software and Bandai Namco are going to show Elden Ring soon.

"Listen, here's one thing I've heard that I can say, have a little bit more patience, but just a little bit more. And that doesn't mean days. And I don't think it quite means weeks, but it doesn't mean months and months and months."

Grubb continued:

"Listen, they are obviously working on this game. I've heard some other stuff that I'm not going to be able to confirm, so I'm not going to say it here, but like I said, the one thing I will say is just have a little bit more patience. They didn't show it here [The Game Awards]. I think they probably could have if they wanted to. I think it's at that state, but let's just give it a month or two more."

Of course, take this with a grain of salt. While Grubb has proven very reliable in the past, nothing here is official, and even if it's 100 percent accurate, it's also subject to change. That said, another new rumor claims PlayStation has an event happening within this same window. Could these two reports be intertwined? It's possible, but if they are, neither source clarifies this.