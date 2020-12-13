New PS5 Report Reveals When the Next PlayStation Event Is Happening

✖

A new PS5 and PS4 rumor reveals when the next PlayStation State of Play is happening, or at least the window of when the next Sony event will happen, and according to the rumor, it's happening fairly soon. It's been a couple of months since the last State of Play, which focused on upcoming PS5 games, some of which have since released. That said, in a couple of months, the next State of Play will happen, or at least that's what industry insider Dusk Golem claims.

Taking to Twitter, Dusk Golem reveals that Sony has "some event" planned for start of the year that will go down sometime in January. Now, the leaker doesn't specifically mention the event being a State of Play, but it's unclear what else it could be, unless Sony has a new event/show format in the works.

Adding to this, the insider notes that they wouldn't be surprised if Capcom is present. And all of this is said in response to a question about Resident Evil Village and when it will be shown next.

"To give a semi-serious answer, Sony has some event planned for the start of the year for January or February," said the insider. "I won't be surprised if Capcom either did something themselves in January or took part of that due to Sony marketing."

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable in the past, they've also gotten things wrong in the past.

