Elden Ring Features Hidden Bloodborne Customization Option

The newly released Elden Ring features a notable yet hidden carryover from the infamous 2014 PlayStation 4 exclusive Bloodborne. The Souls games share a lot of similarities from title to title, even if they’re not all directly related. They’re all quite difficult, feature nasty bosses, and largely use the same foundation for their gameplay loop. However, it seems as though developer FromSoftware has managed to hold on to a specific hidden feature from Bloodborne in Elden Ring. Although it isn’t immediately obvious to fans of the Souls series, it’s likely something that players will get a kick out of.

As discovered by Zullie the Witch, Bloodborne‘s character deformation features have been found in Elden Ring. These customization options were never explicitly available to the player but were instead used to show the degradation of NPCs after consuming the blood of Yharnam. The feature was also hidden away in Dark Souls III but is making its grand return in Elden Ring. once again. Zullie the Witch discovered that if all sliders are maxed out, the character’s deformities are virtually identical to the ones that would be achieved using this feature in Dark Souls III. Once again, it’s not accessible to players through normal means, but it will likely be made available with mods in due time.

It’s possible that this is a result of FromSoftware using similar code across these games, as neither Elden Ring or Dark Souls III seems to be using this feature with its NPCs. It’s not uncommon for games that use the same engine from game to game to have lingering unused mechanics, features, or other details that get found in the backend. There are likely other hidden details like this buried in Elden Ring, but given that the game is pretty fresh, it’ll take some time before players uncover all of its secrets.

In general, Elden Ring is currently available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Elden Ring right here.

